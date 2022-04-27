Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $17.25

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,117. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

