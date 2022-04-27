Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT at $80.83

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. Zalando has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.