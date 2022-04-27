Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $317.45

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

