Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

4/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $313.00 to $375.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $660.00 to $790.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

2/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TSLA stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $881.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,585,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443,643. The firm has a market cap of $885.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $937.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

