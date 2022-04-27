Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

