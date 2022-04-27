Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Angel Pond has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

