ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $270.61 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.