Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.64.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.38. 1,140,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,944. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Anthem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.