Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.93

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

