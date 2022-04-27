Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of ARI remained flat at $$12.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,899. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 195,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after acquiring an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

