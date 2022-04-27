Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

AAPL traded down $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. 95,122,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,853,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

