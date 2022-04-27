APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,970,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APTY stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,121,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

