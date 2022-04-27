APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,970,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APTY stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,121,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.
About APT Systems (Get Rating)
