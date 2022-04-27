Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.