Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Down 6.9%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.71. 15,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $195.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 946,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 529,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

