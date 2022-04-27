Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 16,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 227,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

