Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 419,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,665. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

