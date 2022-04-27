Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 3.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 437,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,114,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

Get Arkle Resources alerts:

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.