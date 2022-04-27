ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE ARR opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

