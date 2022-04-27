ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
NYSE ARR opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
