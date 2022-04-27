Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

