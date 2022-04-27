ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. 154,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

