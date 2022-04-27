ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard stock traded up $17.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.57. 5,671,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.31. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

