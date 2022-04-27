ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

