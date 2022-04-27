ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average of $261.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

