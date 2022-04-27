ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 906,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

