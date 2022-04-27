ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,445,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

