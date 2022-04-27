ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

