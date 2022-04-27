ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 760 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.35. 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

