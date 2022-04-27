Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

AJG traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.