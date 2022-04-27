Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 10571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

