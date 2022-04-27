Arweave (AR) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $27.48 or 0.00071618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $917.65 million and approximately $56.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

