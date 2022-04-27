Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.23

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 153154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

