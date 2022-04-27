Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.
Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)
