ASE Technology (ASX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

A number of research firms have commented on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.