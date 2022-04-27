ASE Technology (ASX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,521,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 583.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,741,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $9,143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

