ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $552.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $552.00 and last traded at $563.01, with a volume of 8495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $560.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.85 and its 200-day moving average is $718.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

