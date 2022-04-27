Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 11424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,380,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

