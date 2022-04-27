Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to report $170.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.86 million to $172.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $172.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $687.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.27 million to $700.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $745.35 million, with estimates ranging from $728.73 million to $761.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 5,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 923.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

