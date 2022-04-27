Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to report $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $417.55 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.62. 16,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,397. Atlas has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

