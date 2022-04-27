Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits Market Cap of $7.32 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $35,700.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.15 or 0.07331817 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

