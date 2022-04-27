ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 8%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.69. 7,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 545,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

