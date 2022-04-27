AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after buying an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

