Aura Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Aura Biosciences had issued 5,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

