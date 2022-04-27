AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AULRF stock remained flat at $$26.19 during trading on Wednesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

