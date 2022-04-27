Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, hitting $370.61. 3,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,497. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

