Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 640,547 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Aurora Cannabis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 165,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,590. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

