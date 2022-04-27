Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 7,617 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,006. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.