Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 26,824 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,150. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

