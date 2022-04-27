Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,840,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 235,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.