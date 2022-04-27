Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.55. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,687. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

