Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.74. 339,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

